CELESTE - Steve, of Bohemia, on December 12, 2019. Cherished husband of Dolores. Loving father of Stephen (Carol) and Jean Hoffer (Bill). Devoted grandfather of Joseph (Claire), Craig (Jamie Lynn), and Emma. Automotive teacher at Eastern Suffolk BOCES, Oakdale. Reposing Sun. and Mon. 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St. West Sayville. Chapel service Monday 8pm at the funeral home. Interment Tuesday Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019