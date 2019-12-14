Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Celeste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Celeste

Add a Memory
Steve Celeste Notice
CELESTE - Steve, of Bohemia, on December 12, 2019. Cherished husband of Dolores. Loving father of Stephen (Carol) and Jean Hoffer (Bill). Devoted grandfather of Joseph (Claire), Craig (Jamie Lynn), and Emma. Automotive teacher at Eastern Suffolk BOCES, Oakdale. Reposing Sun. and Mon. 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St. West Sayville. Chapel service Monday 8pm at the funeral home. Interment Tuesday Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now