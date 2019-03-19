IMBURGIA - Steve, 94, of Holbrook, LI, died on March 17, 2019. Born in Brooklyn to Basilio and Mary Imburgia. At 18, he volunteered in the army and fought in WWII on the beach at Normandy, and fought his way through France including the Battle of the Bulge, and ended his service liberating prisoners in concentration camps. He was awarded the Purple Heart along with 6 other Military Medals. On October 8, 1949, Steve married Anna Marie in Brooklyn. He is also survived by his three loving children, Marietta Mastropolo (Michael), Melody Marino (James) and Basil (Jackie), his ten cherished grandchildren and fifteen great-grand-children, as well as his sister, Christine Scotti and his brother, Anthony (Dena). He was a caring, loving and compassionate person. He loved his family more than anything. Steve was the toughest person his family knew, but he had the softest and most loving heart. Reposing Tuesday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, LI. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd RC Church in Holbrook. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary