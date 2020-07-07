Steve Kopian

KOPIAN - Steve "General" 82, peacefully passed away at home on July 2nd. A loving husband, father and brother, he is survived by his sons Steven, Thomas, Joe, his "adopted" son Stewart, his daughter-in-law Diana, granddaughter Avery, sister Betty, many nieces and nephews, and his best friend... his dog Buster. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Karen, parents Stephen and Anna and sisters Deloris and Joan. He was a sixty-year member of the Glenwood Fire Company. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com
