TAFRA - Steve 4/18/36 8/31/20. It Is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our uncle Steve Tafra. He was a fixture in our family for over 40 years and will be remembered as a gentle caring person who loved animals, working in the yard, taking care of the vegetable garden and talking to people about politics and his native country, Croatia. You gave our family and friends numerous laughs and stories over the years and we will never forget you! Steve was dealing with a number of medical issues for quite some time. Although we never wanted to see you go, we know that you are no longer in pain. We know that you and dad are happy to see each other again after all these years. You will be forever missed in our home! May you Rest in Peace! The Cascella Family







