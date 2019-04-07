|
LUONGO - Steven A., 57, of Melville, NY in faith, and surrounded in love, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was the beloved son of Philip and Marie Luongo. Loving father to Philip, Samantha, Christopher, and Jillian. Beloved brother to Susan Christie, Philip Luongo, and Anthony Luongo. He was a graduate of Hofstra Law ('85) and worked as Deputy Attorney for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was caring, selfless, and bravely fought through every obstacle that came his way. Visitation at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY on Sunday & Monday from 2:00-4:30 & 7-9:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9 St. Elizabeth's Church, 175 Wolf Hill Rd., Huntington Station, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019