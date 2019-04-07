Home

James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
St. Elizabeth's Church
175 Wolf Hill Rd
Huntington Station, NY
Steven A. Luongo

LUONGO - Steven A., 57, of Melville, NY in faith, and surrounded in love, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was the beloved son of Philip and Marie Luongo. Loving father to Philip, Samantha, Christopher, and Jillian. Beloved brother to Susan Christie, Philip Luongo, and Anthony Luongo. He was a graduate of Hofstra Law ('85) and worked as Deputy Attorney for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was caring, selfless, and bravely fought through every obstacle that came his way. Visitation at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY on Sunday & Monday from 2:00-4:30 & 7-9:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9 St. Elizabeth's Church, 175 Wolf Hill Rd., Huntington Station, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
