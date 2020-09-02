Moll - Steven A. Age 52 of Saint James, NY passed on August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela. Loving father of Jessica and Sarah. Dear brother of Lorraine (Christopher) Gregg, Susan (Thomas) Reilly and Julie Moll. Steve will be missed by many family and friends. Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Family requests casual-festive attire for the wake. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30AM at Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church. Cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Literacy Suffolk Inc., 627 N Sunrise Service Rd, Bellport, NY 11713 www.branchfh.com