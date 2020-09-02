1/1
Steven A. Moll
Moll - Steven A. Age 52 of Saint James, NY passed on August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela. Loving father of Jessica and Sarah. Dear brother of Lorraine (Christopher) Gregg, Susan (Thomas) Reilly and Julie Moll. Steve will be missed by many family and friends. Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Family requests casual-festive attire for the wake. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30AM at Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church. Cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Literacy Suffolk Inc., 627 N Sunrise Service Rd, Bellport, NY 11713 www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
