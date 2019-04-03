Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Banks

Notice Condolences

Steven Banks Notice
BANKS - Steven P. of N. Bell-more, NY on April 1, 2019, at the age of 61. Beloved hus-band of Ann. Loving father of Steven (Genevieve), Jessica Falcone (Kevin), and Kathryn Quinn (Peter). Cherished poppy of Grace, Nora, Eliana, Joseph, and Anthony. Steven was born in Brooklyn to Herbert and Catherine Banks and raised in Hempstead with his siblings Susan, Richard, and Diane. Proud NYPD Police Detective. Steven was loved by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 7-9 pm, and Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10:45 am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NYC Police Foundation (212) 751-8170. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now