BANKS - Steven P. of N. Bell-more, NY on April 1, 2019, at the age of 61. Beloved hus-band of Ann. Loving father of Steven (Genevieve), Jessica Falcone (Kevin), and Kathryn Quinn (Peter). Cherished poppy of Grace, Nora, Eliana, Joseph, and Anthony. Steven was born in Brooklyn to Herbert and Catherine Banks and raised in Hempstead with his siblings Susan, Richard, and Diane. Proud NYPD Police Detective. Steven was loved by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 7-9 pm, and Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10:45 am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NYC Police Foundation (212) 751-8170. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019