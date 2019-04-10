Home

BERGMAN - Steven, passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 7, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 16, 1946 with his twin brother Hal (predeceased). He is survived by his wife Nancy along with his daughter Liza and her son Cailen, step-daughter Helaine and step-grandchildren Rachel, Evan, Meredith and Jordan. He is also survived by his sister- in-law Risa and nieces Liana and Franci. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. He made the world a better place with his inquisitive mind, dynamic energy and beautiful strength. He was an HVAC Industry Icon growing his business over a twenty-five year period. He was an adventurous mariner traveling to many ports far and wide. He will be missed by many. Funeral Services to be held April 11 at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury, NY 11797. Interment to follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, 1165 NY-109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Twinless Twins Support Group International, PO Box 9800481 Ypsilanti, Ml 48198. twintesstwms.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
