1/
Steven Brophy
1967 - 2020
Brophy - Steven C., of Westhampton Beach, Long Island on November 3, 2020. Born on December 13, 1967, Steven was a lifetime Long Islander who had a passion for boating on the Moriches and Great South Bays. Steven's smile and laugh lit up any room he was in. His kind and genuine character is reflected in the many memories of his family and countless loving friends in Bay Shore, West- hampton, Saratoga Springs, and Palm Beach, Florida. Steven was cherished by his brothers Bernard G. Brophy and James Eric Brophy, sister Moira (Brian) Snover, aunt Dr. Geraldine Brophy, and nieces Emma and Maeve Snover. Steven is also survived by a half-brother, Christopher Brophy. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Lamm Brophy, and his father, B. Giles Brophy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Visiting Friday, November 6 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Steven's memory to East End Hospice (https:--www.eeh.org-) or Branches Long Island (https:--www.brancheslongisland.com-). www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2020.
