LAZOS - Steven C. of N. Bellmore, NY on October 29, 2020, at the age of 29. Adored son of Robert & Susan. Loving brother of John Beauregard & Shannon (Jason) Catalanotto. Cherished uncle. Beloved nephew & cousin. Adored grandson to Ed & Barbara Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by his brother, Robert. Steven was loved by his family & friends for his ability to always put a smile on their faces. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2 pm-7 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave., (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 11:30 am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, (855) 448-3997, woundedwarriorproject. org. www.osheafuneral.com