CONROY - Steven V., 74, of Huntington, on October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Stella. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) Russo, Robert (Toni) and the late Steven Jr. Cherished grandfather of Fiona, Michelle & the late Steven and great-grandfather of Dominik. Dear brother of James, Barbara (Ray) Dilucchio and the late Robert. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Monday 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: LICADD www.licadd.org in Steven's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019