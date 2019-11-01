Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Conroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Conroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Conroy Notice
CONROY - Steven V., 74, of Huntington, on October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Stella. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) Russo, Robert (Toni) and the late Steven Jr. Cherished grandfather of Fiona, Michelle & the late Steven and great-grandfather of Dominik. Dear brother of James, Barbara (Ray) Dilucchio and the late Robert. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Monday 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: LICADD www.licadd.org in Steven's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now