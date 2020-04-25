|
CROWLEY - Steven J., of Broad Channel formerly of Island Park on April 21 of his 63rd year due to the coronavirus. He was born on July 31 1956 to Frederick C. Crowley and Annemarie (Scharrenbroich) Crowley. Father to Kevin (Yetunde) and Brian (Alison) with former wife Aicha. Beloved brother to Christine (Crowley) Campanile, Patrick (Julie), Kevin (deceased), and John (Tina). Devoted partner to Nancy Wen and proud grandfather to Jackson. Due to the current times, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020