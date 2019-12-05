Home

Steven Kaplan Notice
KAPLAN - Steven on December, 3, 2019, Steven passed away at age 67. He was the son of the late Theodore and Selma Kaplan and survived by his sister and brother-in-law Diane and Marc Rubin, his nephew Michael and wife Kara Rubin, and niece Nicole Rubin. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11am at Boulevard Riverside Chapel, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY followed by a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Southshore Association for Independent Living (S.A.I.L.), 1976 Grand Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510 or online at www.sailservices.org.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
