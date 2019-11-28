|
|
RACHLIN - Steven Marc, MD passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Dr. Rachlin resided in Old Brookville with his wife Jeanne. Dr. Rachlin was born on April 27th, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated Herricks High School (1966) graduated Syracuse University. He graduated with a medical degree from the University of Bologna, in 1977. He performed his residency at Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, NY. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine he pursued a new path of medicine in the field of integrative and functional medicine opening his first office in Plainview NY. He went on to open offices in Huntington, Roslyn and Albert-son NY. He was on the board of FAME along with Robert Atkins MD and continued to be a member of the AMA. In 1994, He heroically delivered a premature baby 20,000 feet in the air TWA flight from NYC to Orlando saving the lives of the baby and the mother acclaiming him as an international hero. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne and three daughters, Stephanie and her husband Greg Munves, Aimee, and Amanda, along with three grandchildren, Bradley, Benjamin, and Greyson. He is remembered as a loving bro-ther survived by Harvey and Craig, and Gary who predec-eased him. He is a physician who broke ground for what is becoming mainstream medicine today He will be lovin- gly remembered and missed. Funeral services at Gutter-man's Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY on Friday, November 29th at 10:00am.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 28, 2019