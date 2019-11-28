Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
(516) 921-5757
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rachlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Marc Rachlin M.D.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Marc Rachlin M.D. Notice
RACHLIN - Steven Marc, MD passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Dr. Rachlin resided in Old Brookville with his wife Jeanne. Dr. Rachlin was born on April 27th, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated Herricks High School (1966) graduated Syracuse University. He graduated with a medical degree from the University of Bologna, in 1977. He performed his residency at Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, NY. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine he pursued a new path of medicine in the field of integrative and functional medicine opening his first office in Plainview NY. He went on to open offices in Huntington, Roslyn and Albert-son NY. He was on the board of FAME along with Robert Atkins MD and continued to be a member of the AMA. In 1994, He heroically delivered a premature baby 20,000 feet in the air TWA flight from NYC to Orlando saving the lives of the baby and the mother acclaiming him as an international hero. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne and three daughters, Stephanie and her husband Greg Munves, Aimee, and Amanda, along with three grandchildren, Bradley, Benjamin, and Greyson. He is remembered as a loving bro-ther survived by Harvey and Craig, and Gary who predec-eased him. He is a physician who broke ground for what is becoming mainstream medicine today He will be lovin- gly remembered and missed. Funeral services at Gutter-man's Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY on Friday, November 29th at 10:00am.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gutterman's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -