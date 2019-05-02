Home

MEYERDIERKS - Steven R. of Seattle, WA passed away on April 24, 2019. Devoted husband of Michelle. Loving father of Emma and Joe. Beloved son of Thelma and the late Robert. Cherished brother of Susan and Jim (Mary Ellen) and inspiring uncle to James. Steve had a passion for the outdoors and shared it with his family and friends. Steve was a lifelong athlete who was inducted into the OBHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Steve lived his life with courage, kindness, and dignity and the world will be a little less bright without him. ~ PEACE ~ A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday from May 2 to May 3, 2019
