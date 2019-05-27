|
SALERNO - Steven A. on May 25th of Manhasset, NY. Lov-ing husband of Karen. Dear father of Sydney and Steven Jr. Cherished son of Alice and Nicholas Salerno. Devoted brother of Nicole (Andris) and Marc (Kathleen). Loving bro-ther-in-law to John (Ornella), Doug (Pam), Patty (Gary), Glenn (Cheryl), and son-in-law to Anne McManus. Adored grandson of Anthony Spinetta. Survived by many loving Aunts & Uncles, Nieces & Nephews and Cousins. Visiting at the Fairchild Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Tuesday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday St. Mary's RC Church, Manhasset at 11:15 am.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2019