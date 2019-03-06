SELTZER - Steven, 58 of Plainview, NY - formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away March 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Steven is preceded in death by the love of his life Cheryl Seltzer. He is survived by his two sons, Jason, and his wife Kelly, and Alex. He was a graduate of University of Buffalo and worked as a CPA. He developed many life long clients and friendships. He was a loyal and generous friend and will be missed by many. Steven was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed baseball and going to all of his son's collegiate lacrosse games. But Steven's greatest love and biggest accomplishment in life was his devotion to his wife Cheryl. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made for Steven in Cheryl's honor to the American Brain Tumor Association. Memorial donations can also be made to Shoot Out for Soldiers, a local charity that uses lacrosse as a platform to support American Veterans and foster community engagement. Both, lacrosse and American service played influential roles in the Seltzer family. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7th at 3pm at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Tpke. Woodbury, NY. Dress suggestion is casual wear, just as he would want. www.abta.org www.shootoutforsoldiers.com Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary