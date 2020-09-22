1/1
Dr. Stewart Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX - Dr. Stewart loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away in his home on September 18, 2020 at the age 74 of pancreatic cancer. Stew will be remembered as a family man. He was a devoted husband, a supportive father and grandfather, and a fun-loving brother and uncle to his nieces and nephews. He retired from medical practice to Malden on Hudson to enjoy his love of Hudson River views, fishing and kayaking. There, he treasured building his Hudson River house with his wife of 48 years, Myra, who preceded him in death. He delighted in his walks along the Hudson with his wife Lorraine, his children, grandchildren and his dog Roxy. He is survived by his wife; his children and their spouses Rob (Laura), Jillian, Amanda (Justin), his step- children, Michelle and Drew; his siblings and their spouses: Larry (Sue), Susan (Steve); and his grandchildren: Zara, Kara, Neve and Lily and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Myra, he was preceded in death by his parents Bea and Stan. A beloved doctor and respected surgeon, Dr. Fox graduated from Medical College of Virginia and did his residency in surgery at Yale. He was the chief of thoracic surgery at South Nassau Communities Hospital and Mercy Hospital. Stew recently remarried and was looking forward to a long life with Lorraine. Sadly, his diagnosis and passing came quickly. He will long be remembered for his warm smile, his kindness, his love of life, his commitment to patients and most importantly, his love of family. A private graveside service for family was held at the Natural Burial Ground at the Town of Rhinebeck Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Temple Israel of Catskill, 220 Spring Street Catskill, NY or Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY, 12401. www.MillspaughCamerato.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved