FOX - Dr. Stewart loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away in his home on September 18, 2020 at the age 74 of pancreatic cancer. Stew will be remembered as a family man. He was a devoted husband, a supportive father and grandfather, and a fun-loving brother and uncle to his nieces and nephews. He retired from medical practice to Malden on Hudson to enjoy his love of Hudson River views, fishing and kayaking. There, he treasured building his Hudson River house with his wife of 48 years, Myra, who preceded him in death. He delighted in his walks along the Hudson with his wife Lorraine, his children, grandchildren and his dog Roxy. He is survived by his wife; his children and their spouses Rob (Laura), Jillian, Amanda (Justin), his step- children, Michelle and Drew; his siblings and their spouses: Larry (Sue), Susan (Steve); and his grandchildren: Zara, Kara, Neve and Lily and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Myra, he was preceded in death by his parents Bea and Stan. A beloved doctor and respected surgeon, Dr. Fox graduated from Medical College of Virginia and did his residency in surgery at Yale. He was the chief of thoracic surgery at South Nassau Communities Hospital and Mercy Hospital. Stew recently remarried and was looking forward to a long life with Lorraine. Sadly, his diagnosis and passing came quickly. He will long be remembered for his warm smile, his kindness, his love of life, his commitment to patients and most importantly, his love of family. A private graveside service for family was held at the Natural Burial Ground at the Town of Rhinebeck Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Temple Israel of Catskill, 220 Spring Street Catskill, NY or Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY, 12401. www.MillspaughCamerato.com