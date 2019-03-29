|
|
GOLDBERG - Stuart H., 85, of Bay Shore, on March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Clay). Devoted father of Wayne Goldberg, Debbie Micca (Timothy), and the late Richard. Loving stepfather of Belinda Seidmann, Kenneth Bryant, and Carla Fitzgerald (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 30, 2019 1-4pm at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to and .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019