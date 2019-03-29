Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
For more information about
Stuart Goldberg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Goldberg

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stuart Goldberg Notice
GOLDBERG - Stuart H., 85, of Bay Shore, on March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Clay). Devoted father of Wayne Goldberg, Debbie Micca (Timothy), and the late Richard. Loving stepfather of Belinda Seidmann, Kenneth Bryant, and Carla Fitzgerald (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 30, 2019 1-4pm at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to and .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now