DESROCHERS - Sue of Farmingdale on November 8, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Michael (Cathy), Chris (Christina), John (Patti), and the late Julie. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Michael, Daniel, Christopher, Christian, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Allison, Angel, and Joey. Loving greatgrandmother of Tony. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Plainedge Church. Interment 11am Friday at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. www.mccourtandtrudden.org