SKIGEN - Sue passed away on February 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Born in 1933 in Vienna, Austria, Sue narrowly escaped Hitler in 1938. A modern dancer and teaching artist, Sue was married to Robert H. Skigen for 66 years. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathy. She leaves two surviving children and their spouses: Lori Landau (Philip), and Phillip Skigen (Rachael); five grandchildren, Jake, Eli and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox, sister Dolly Jacobson and sister-in-law Patti Skigen.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020