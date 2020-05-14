Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Skigen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Skigen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Skigen Notice
SKIGEN - Sue passed away on February 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Born in 1933 in Vienna, Austria, Sue narrowly escaped Hitler in 1938. A modern dancer and teaching artist, Sue was married to Robert H. Skigen for 66 years. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathy. She leaves two surviving children and their spouses: Lori Landau (Philip), and Phillip Skigen (Rachael); five grandchildren, Jake, Eli and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox, sister Dolly Jacobson and sister-in-law Patti Skigen.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -