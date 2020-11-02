GOMES - Suellen Maria,63, of Bay Shore on October 29, 2020. Retired speech pathologist. Loving mother of Kristiana L. Kinney (Eric) and Luiz A. Gomes. Beloved Gigi of Luis, Avery and Alexa Kinney. Cherished sister of Alice Marold, Charles Macedonia (Mary), Mary Helen Randolph (Jack), John Macedonia, Jane Murphy, Bill Macedonia and the late Beatrice Chase. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved dogs, Spanky and Darla. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm, at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 448 West Main Street, Babylon. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated, in her memory, to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Development Department, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store