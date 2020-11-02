1/
Suellen Maria Gomes
GOMES - Suellen Maria,63, of Bay Shore on October 29, 2020. Retired speech pathologist. Loving mother of Kristiana L. Kinney (Eric) and Luiz A. Gomes. Beloved Gigi of Luis, Avery and Alexa Kinney. Cherished sister of Alice Marold, Charles Macedonia (Mary), Mary Helen Randolph (Jack), John Macedonia, Jane Murphy, Bill Macedonia and the late Beatrice Chase. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved dogs, Spanky and Darla. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm, at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 448 West Main Street, Babylon. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated, in her memory, to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Development Department, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
NOV
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
6316692400
