MALONE - Susan Barrett Lucklyn, of Devon, England, and formerly of Manhasset, NY, died peacefully in her home on May 25, surrounded by her loving family. Susan, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was a 1978 graduate of St. Mary's Girl's High School in Manha- sset and a 1982 graduate of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. where she was a member of the crew team. In 1987 while working at Merrill Lynch in NYC Susan met the love of her life, Richard Malone. Marrying in 1992 they moved to Tokyo before eventually settling full time in England where she lived for the remainder of her life. One of Susan's greatest accomplishments were her two children, Katherine and Christopher. She recently celebrated Katherine's graduation and acceptance into medical school and watched Christopher graduate and begin his next journey to university. While raising her family in England, Susan worked at Cheltenham Ladies' College in Cheltenham, England in the Development and Admissions office and at Mount Kelly College in Tavistock. In both positions, she was a passionate student advocate and was adored by both parents and students alike.Susan was beloved by friends on not one but three continents, having lived in the U.S., Japan and England where she maintained and cherished these friendships her entire life. Susan is survived by her husband Richard; her children Katherine and Christopher; step children Phoebe Malone Khokhar and Richard Malone Jr.; her parents, Rosemary and James Barrett of Manhasset; her siblings; Brian Barrett (Cathy), Deirdre Barrett Denihan (Donald), Raymond Barrett (Lauren), eleven nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She is predeceased by her brother Robert James Barrett.







