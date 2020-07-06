Susan BOARD

BOARD - Susan died on Monday, June 29, at age 72. Mrs. Board was born in Brooklyn, moving to L I in 1955. She graduated from SUNY Stony Brook, where she also met her husband. Mrs. Board taught Social Studies in Smithtown High School for 9 years, also creating a Law Education program. Later, during 10 years in Huntington HS, she taught a wide range of subjects to a wide range of students, opening many minds and affecting many lives. She will be remembered for the love she had for everyone she knew and dealt with, and for the passion she poured into everything she did. She is survived by her husband, Nathan, her children - Jamie, Michael, and Joshua, as well as her 9-month-old grandson, Jackson.







