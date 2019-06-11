|
BORGES - Susan, 73 of Coram on 6/07/2019. Beloved wife of Lawrence. Loving mother of Larry & Billy (Dawn). Cherished Grandmother of Laurence, Brielle & William. Survived by sisters Barbara, Eileen & Diane and brother Jack. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd. Coram, on Tuesday 6/11 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church at 9:30AM on Wednesday 6/12. Burial to follow at Washington Memorial Park. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019