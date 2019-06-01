Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan D. Bailey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan D. Bailey Notice
BAILEY - Susan D. of Seaford on May 30, 2019. Registered Nurse at Cohen Children's Hospital. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Christopher, Kaitlyn & the late Ryan. Cherished sister of Kathi Orrill and Arthur Kuhn. She will be missed by all her sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave. Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church. Family will receive friends Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Download Now