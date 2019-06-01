|
|
BAILEY - Susan D. of Seaford on May 30, 2019. Registered Nurse at Cohen Children's Hospital. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Christopher, Kaitlyn & the late Ryan. Cherished sister of Kathi Orrill and Arthur Kuhn. She will be missed by all her sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave. Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church. Family will receive friends Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019