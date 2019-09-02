|
|
DOHERTY-Susan P. born in Massapequa, NY in 1951, graduated Colorado State University and settled in Manhattan, passed on August 24th, 2109. After a number of years in real estate development, she went on to become a lawyer and eventually worked for the State. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Marie Doherty and by brothers Philip Doherty II & Michael Doherty. Susan left behind and was the beloved sister of Marilyn Ciccone and Joan Geddes and her husband Steven. She was also the loving aunt of James Ciccone, Philip Doherty II, Michael Doherty II, Amanda Orcutt, Robert Geddes & Kelly Geddes, all of whom she spoiled at every opportunity. Susan loved adventure and new experiences. She was an accomplished equestrian who enjoyed the times she rode in the St. Patrick's Day parade and was a certified scuba diver who spent hours in the water with dear friends in the Florida Keys. Her family and friends remember the many adventures she shared with them, including trips to the Everglades and Keys, the Grand Prix, the Belmont Race Track, skiing in Colorado and Canada, Mardi Gras, Best Buddy fundraisers, Ukrainian Festivals the list is endless. Most of all, Susan was a caring, generous friend who was willing to support people in any way she could. Those who knew Susan will always remember her kindness. Susan grew up with a love for animals. As an adult, she raised her beloved maltese, Beau, and left behind her grateful rescue dog, Mitzie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to Bideawee, Best Friends Animal Society, or an animal rescue organization of your choice. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service and share a memory of Susan Tuesday, September 3 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 AM at the Crestwood Funeral Home, 445 West 43rd Street, NYC, followed by a graveside service at the St. Charles Cemetery in Farm-ingdale, Long Island.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 2, 2019