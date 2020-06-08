FLEMING - Susan Ehrbar, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday June 4 with her devoted husband Xavier by her side. Sue was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Manhasset and St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. While Susie was a registered nurse by trade, her favorite job was mothering her five children and serving as a second mother to her many nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids. In retirement, Sue was actively involved in the St. Aidan's parish community as lector, CCD and the pre-cana ministry. Susie is survived by Xav, her husband of 47 years, and their children Xav, Melissa (Christos), Damian (Tess), Becky and Max, along with grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, March and Elias. Susie was always the first to get up and dance, the last to leave, and all she needed was a Coke to have a good time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's name can be made to St. Aidan's Parish Outreach. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 8, 2020.