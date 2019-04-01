Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua
East Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Fox


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Susan Fox Notice
FOX - Susan on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Susan Marie Fox, beloved sister of Charles, sister-in-law of Barbara, and aunt of Johnny & Jake passed away peacefully after a 3 year bout with Ovarian cancer. Susan was born June 11, 1952 to Elenor and Charles Weizenecker. She was a member of the first graduating class of Holy Family High School in 1970. A graduate of St. Vincent's Nursing School, Hunter College in 1973 and received a Bachelor's degree from NYIT, 1975. If there were Angels who walked the earth, Sue would be one of them. She was a loving, thoughtful and caring nurse who worked at Northwell Glen Cove Hospital for 44 years. She was awarded Nurse of the Year Honors in 2013 and the Raphael Muojo Memorial Award for dedication to the care of patients in 2016. During her career she worked in emergency, CCU, ICU and completed her career as Nurse Manager in Family Practice. Sue was involved with many volunteer functions including "Chemo Angels" where she reached out to families of children battling cancer. A talented person who loved skiing, competed in horseback riding and recorded three CD's while also singing with her karaoke friends. A lover of all animals, who was a supporter and volunteer of "Forgotten Friends Animal Shelter" who rescues animals and looks to find them loving homes. Woodloch Pines was her home away from home where family memories were made for over 20 years. Visitation Tuesday 7-9 and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Church Services Thursday at 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Forgotten Friends of Long Island, PO Box 710, Plainview, NY 11803.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now