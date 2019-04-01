FOX - Susan on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Susan Marie Fox, beloved sister of Charles, sister-in-law of Barbara, and aunt of Johnny & Jake passed away peacefully after a 3 year bout with Ovarian cancer. Susan was born June 11, 1952 to Elenor and Charles Weizenecker. She was a member of the first graduating class of Holy Family High School in 1970. A graduate of St. Vincent's Nursing School, Hunter College in 1973 and received a Bachelor's degree from NYIT, 1975. If there were Angels who walked the earth, Sue would be one of them. She was a loving, thoughtful and caring nurse who worked at Northwell Glen Cove Hospital for 44 years. She was awarded Nurse of the Year Honors in 2013 and the Raphael Muojo Memorial Award for dedication to the care of patients in 2016. During her career she worked in emergency, CCU, ICU and completed her career as Nurse Manager in Family Practice. Sue was involved with many volunteer functions including "Chemo Angels" where she reached out to families of children battling cancer. A talented person who loved skiing, competed in horseback riding and recorded three CD's while also singing with her karaoke friends. A lover of all animals, who was a supporter and volunteer of "Forgotten Friends Animal Shelter" who rescues animals and looks to find them loving homes. Woodloch Pines was her home away from home where family memories were made for over 20 years. Visitation Tuesday 7-9 and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Church Services Thursday at 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Forgotten Friends of Long Island, PO Box 710, Plainview, NY 11803. Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary