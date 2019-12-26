Home

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Posen

Susan L. Posen Notice
POSEN - Susan L., on December 23 at age 96. Wife of Warner Posen, mother of the late Richard (Sharri), Dennis (Ilise), and Michael (Stacey), beloved Oma to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cherished sister and aunt, friend to many. She was born Susan Liesel de Winter in Amsterdam in 1923, and fled Nazi persecution in Europe with her brothers in 1940. She arrived in New York to be reunited with her mother, who had fled earlier, and was widowed shortly after arrival. In 1945 she married Warner, her husband of 74 years. Theirs was a love for the ages, and they built a family closely bound by their devotion. A passionate and talented sculptor, Susan was also a dedicated volunteer in her Great Neck community and a staunch supporter of progressive social causes. Services on Thursday, December 26 at 11:30am at Temple Emanuel of Great Neck. Donations in her memory may be made to the Richard L. Posen Scholarship Fund at NYU School of Law. The funeral is being handled by Riverside Chapels in Great Neck.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
