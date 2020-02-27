Home

LANCASTER - Susan (nee Hashagen) passed away on February 17, 2020 in Rhinebeck, NY after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Bay Shore, NY on May 27, 1949, she raised her children in Somerville, NJ and earned her Bachelor's degree from Rutgers, magna cum laude. A ready smile and steadfast loyalty won her many friends. Susan is survived by her children, Jake (Urvashi), Lauren (Mike), and John (Cynthia), as well as siblings John Hashagen (Ellen), Diana Peluso (Frank), and Rick Hashagen (Barbara).
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020
