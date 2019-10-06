Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Susan Lederer


1915 - 2019
Susan Lederer Notice
LEDERER - Susan (nee Kravitz) of Huntington Station on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lederer. Loving mother of Kenneth (Yola), Thomas (Jeanne), and Nancy Sargent (Michael). Devoted grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 3. Born in Brooklyn, NY 1915, she attended P.S. 129 in Brooklyn where she won a classical music award and developed skills as a pianist and a singer. Moreover, she developed skills as an artist. Susan and her husband moved to Huntington in 1941, and in the 50's, she was a charter member of the Huntington Township Art League before it became the Art League of Long Island. She was also a photographic coloring artist and did work for Republic Aviation, painting in colors for photos of their fighter jets. Susan also worked for 17 years as the switchboard operator for the Union Free School District 3 in Huntington. Memorial Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at theA.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Memorial Service will take place at 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's name to: Huntington Hospital, 270 Park Ave., Huntington, NY 11743.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019
