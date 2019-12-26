Home

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home
336 Marcy Ave
Riverhead, NY 11901
(631) 727-3388
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home
336 Marcy Ave
Riverhead, NY 11901
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Riverhead, NY
Susan M. Tumilowicz Notice
TUMILOWICZ - Susan M., 69 of East Hampton and Ozone Park on December 22nd, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved sister of Bob and John and Diane Gennaro. Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Retired communications specialist with the City of New York Human Resources Department. Visitation Friday, Dec- ember 27th, from 3 pm to 7 pm at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens. Donations in her memory may be made to Omega Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. (www.omegahorserescue.com)
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
