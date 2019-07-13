Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nolan Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
MARTORELLA - Susan, of East Northport, on July 12, 2019, 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. and the late Arthur Soper. Loving mother of Anita Taylor (Kevin), Melanie Soper - McGroarty (John) , Andrew (Maureen) & Lucille. Also loved by her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Monday, 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 AM, St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
