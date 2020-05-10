|
HECK - Susan P. of Plainview, NY, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, with her daughters' voices surrounding her. Her larger than life personality, loving way, quick wit, compassion, generosity, and her ability to analyze and work through even the most complex situations will be forever remembered by many. She is survived by her husband, Barry, and her two daughters, Laurie (along with Erik) and Melissa (along with Adam). Due to the current world health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020