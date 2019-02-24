|
ROLDAN - Susan of Glen Cove, NY on February 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Yolanda and Frank. Loving sister of Barbara (Mark Bologna) and Mark. Also survived by cousins, nieces and a nephew. Susan was an Alumna of Adelphi University and she was a Software Engineer for Lockheed Martin. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Monday from 4-8pm. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church on Tuesday at 10am. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019