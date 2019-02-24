Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick RC Church
Interment
Following Services
Locust Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Roldan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Roldan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan Roldan Notice
ROLDAN - Susan of Glen Cove, NY on February 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Yolanda and Frank. Loving sister of Barbara (Mark Bologna) and Mark. Also survived by cousins, nieces and a nephew. Susan was an Alumna of Adelphi University and she was a Software Engineer for Lockheed Martin. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Monday from 4-8pm. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church on Tuesday at 10am. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.