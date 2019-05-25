Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Northport, NY
Susan Schwarz Notice
SCHWARZ - Susan J., of East Northport, passed peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jean and the late Robert. Loving sister of John (E.J.), Paul (Eileen), Elizabeth (Jack) Sammis, Robert, Theresa and the late Thomas (Janice). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue Northport, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. Philip Neri Church Northport. Interment to follow at Parish Cemetery, East Northport. Donations to A.H.R.C. Lakeland Day Hab, 2111 Lakeland Avenue, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779, In her memory would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 25, 2019
