Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH - Susan Courand sadly passed on May 23, 2020. Loving wife of Bob Seaman. Cherished mother of Stuart Smith (Jessica) & Kimberley Roe (John). Devoted grandmother of Zachary Marrano, Ava Marrano, Campbell Smith, Will Smith & Andrew Smith. Burial took place Thursday, May 28th, at Huntington Rural Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were in care of A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store