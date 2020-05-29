Susan Smith
SMITH - Susan Courand sadly passed on May 23, 2020. Loving wife of Bob Seaman. Cherished mother of Stuart Smith (Jessica) & Kimberley Roe (John). Devoted grandmother of Zachary Marrano, Ava Marrano, Campbell Smith, Will Smith & Andrew Smith. Burial took place Thursday, May 28th, at Huntington Rural Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were in care of A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home.



Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
