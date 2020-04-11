|
CHIARAMONTE - Susan T., 55, passed peacefully at her Riverhead home on April 5, 2020, surrounded by her son, Nicholas, her sister, Laurie, and her favorite blanket listing her beloved family. Born on April 24, 1964 to Stefan and Marcella (Krajewski) Gocha, Susan grew up in Riverhead, NY with prideful polish roots and was one of seven children. Her mother grew up on Long Island's Polish town and her father's childhood home still stands in Poland where Susan visited and held fond memories. Susan's passing on Palm Sunday was no coincidence. She was always a person who prayed for others, gave to others, and helped save others. She dedicated her time and prayers to her loved ones and the less fortunate. Along with her faith, she adored her children, Kevin (Jennifer), Nicholas (Bridget), and VJ (Jessica). She is also survived by her step-children, Devin (Rachel) and Marissa, her former husband, Vinnie, her six siblings, Laurie, Betty Anne (John), Jeanne Marie, Tony (Donna), Stevie (Kathy), Jimmy (Teresa), and nieces and nephews. She was welcomed at Heaven's Gates by her parents, Keith, and wagging tails from Bo and Jada. Her youthful spirit lives on through the smiles of her grandchildren, Ethan, Jaxon, Braelyn, Dawson, Zepplin, Zeek, Zion, and her grand-children still to come. A Memorial Service with laughter, photos, and ladybugs will be held when we can gather again. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Susan's memory can be made towards fighting breast cancer.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020