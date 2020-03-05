Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:30 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map

Susan Willetts

Susan Willetts Notice
WILLETTS - Susan A. on March 2, 2020, at 75 years of age. Retired from the Suffolk County Police Department where she served as Principal Stenographer for the Second Precinct. Beloved twin sister of Nancy. Predeceased by her brother, SCPD Officer Albert Willets. Sister-in-law of Kathye. Cherished aunt to John, Dan (Nina), the late Scott, Kevin (Mary), Thomas (Donna), Kerrie (Rich), and Colleen (Kurt), and loved by many friends. Visiting Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at The Brueg-gemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral service at 8:30pm. Memorial donations are requested to The Little Shelter Animal Rescue, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, NY 11743 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
