ZIZOLFO - Susan G., of Center Moriches, NY. Departed for her residence in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 23, 2020 at age of 72. Loving wife of her husband John for 46 blessed years. Loving mom to Bobby Zizolfo of Medford, Kristin Gandolfo & Lauren Shaw of Holbrook. Loving grandma to her 8 grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaya, Camryn, Talon, Payton, Chase, Christian and Joel. Loving sister to her brothers Stephen Rahilly of Holbrook and Ron Rahilly of Huntington. ReposingMoloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a Celebration Service will be held Wednesday 8PM. Funeral Thursday 9:30AM. Christian Burial at Calverton National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 7-9PM, Wednesday, 2-4PM and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020