|
|
KELSER - Suzanne, 64, died at her home on April 12, 2020. She was schooled as a visual artist (BFA Queens College) and in computer technology (Grumman computer programming). For many years she worked as a computer software liaison in New York banking and investment companies. Her long-standing training in both fine art and banking technology sparked a fascination in the locus of intangible and physical interconnections that electronic communications spawned Through her artwork, she sought to create images that reflected this invisible environment so crucial to daily life. She was an accomplished artist, having presented her work in a number of exhibitions including the Leslie Heller Workspace. Suzanne was named one of ten artists to watch from the 2013 Bushwick Open Studios. Suzanne will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her infectious laugh and quick wit. She was independent, curious and observant which manifested itself in both her art and her life. Her sense of smell was legendary among those who knew her. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Mark Zimmermann, siblings Mary Elizabeth, Claire, Robert (Fran), life-long friend Lori Ann Reinhard and her nieces and nephews Sarah (Jesse), Robert, Andrew (Steph), Alison, Hope, and Christian. Her nieces and nephews will always remember her as an aunt who encouraged and supported them to follow their dreams and live life to the fullest. A memorial celebration of her life will be held when we can all share openly again. Donations in her name may be made to AWRC Allen Women's Resource Center or a .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020