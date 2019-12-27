|
MONTEROSSO - Suzanne of Massapequa on December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph. Devoted mother of Christine (Marc De Leeuw) and John (Carrie Bearden). Adored Grandma of Zack, Josh, Kylie, Adam, and Sara. Loving sister of Maureen (James) Lynch and sister in law of Laurie Monterosso. Cherished aunt of Chelsea Lynch and Dylan Lynch. She will be missed for the rescue work she has done finding homes for hundreds of dogs. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa.Religious Service Monday, 10am at funeral home. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Pt. Washington. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Safe & Sound Sanctuary, PO Box 24, IslipTerrace, NY 11752.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 27, 2019