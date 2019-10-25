|
CARR - Suzette M. (nee Smyth), aged 101 of Malta, NY, former longtime resident of Northport, LI. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother to Mary (Craig) Brundage, Susan (the late John) Pospisil, John (Anne Marie) and Carol Anne Germain. Loving grandmother to Christina, Kathleen, Erin, Christopher and the late Daniel. The funeral service for Suzette will be held Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzette's memory may be made to: St. Philip Neri Church, 344 Main St, Northport, NY 11768 or to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019