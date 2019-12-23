Home

Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Sybil Bernstein Notice
BERNSTEIN - Sybil of Glen Cove, NY on December 21, 2019 age 95. Beloved wife of the late Elliot. Mother of Alexander (Donna), Steven, Daniel (Dale), Adam (Alicia), The late Andrew & Eve. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, one sister & one brother. Service at the Funeral Home of Dodge-Thomas, Glen Cove, Monday 11am. Interment Beth David Cemetery. Donations may be made to the: Andrew Jay Bernstein Foundation, 1 Industrial Way West Bldg. A-P, Eatontown, NJ 07724, or your local PBS station, or to one of your favorite charities. Dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 23, 2019
