|
|
FINKELSTEIN - Sydney on March 18, at 95 years of age. A proud Veteran of the United States Army Air Force who served during WWII as a Staff Sgt. for the 20th Air Force, 315 Bomber Group stationed in Guam. He served on the Elwood School Board and Western Suffolk BOCES Board for over 50 years. A member of the Long Island Sunrise Trail Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Beloved husband of Gloria to whom he was married for over 71 years. Cherished father of Cathy, Jill, and the late Nancy. Sydney will be missed especially by his cats Marigold, Sunflower, and Tiger Lily. Visitation Friday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Departing prayers Saturday 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Contributions in memory of Sydney may be made to The Little Shelter, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, New York 11743 www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019