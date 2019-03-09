Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Bonacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester J. Bonacci

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sylvester J. Bonacci Notice
BONACCI - Sylvester J. of West Islip, NY on March 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Alice May. Cherished father of Alice Beth (Nelson) Moores, Gregory (Lisa) and Anne Misty (Mark) Scwab. Adored Grandpa of five. Beloved Popi of four great-grandchildren. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sylvester's loving memory to Covenant House or any cancer research foundation or hospital of your choice.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now