BONACCI - Sylvester J. of West Islip, NY on March 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Alice May. Cherished father of Alice Beth (Nelson) Moores, Gregory (Lisa) and Anne Misty (Mark) Scwab. Adored Grandpa of five. Beloved Popi of four great-grandchildren. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sylvester's loving memory to Covenant House or any cancer research foundation or hospital of your choice.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019