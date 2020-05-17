Home

BURGOS - Sylvia age 84 of Blue Point, NY on May 14, 2020. She leaves behind her loving partner of 32 years Eberhard Kadler and her children and grandchildren: her son Stuart (Ann) Burgos and their children Daniel, Diana (Mac) Dudley and her great granddaughter Stella and her daughter Susan (Tim) Gomes and their children Zach, Cassie (Pavel Saman) and Zoe Gomes. Sylvia was a teacher for 25 years in the Pearl River School District. To offer condolences please visit raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
