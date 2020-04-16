|
BROCKER - Sylvia Freda of Franklin Square, NY went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Corona, NY. She fought a valiant battle with the coronavirus. She lived a long, exciting and fruitful life. She was the beloved mother of Melanie Brocker Osse of Bozeman, MT, Russell Brocker of Farmingdale, NY and Andrew Brocker of Franklin Square, NY. She was pre-deceased by husband Warren and son Warren. She leaves 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Franklin Square and was very active in her Senior Center. She loved to sing and was the leader of their singing group. She traveled many places around the world with her husband Sylvia had a very outgoing colorful personality and was extremely proud of her Finnish ancestry. She was very loved by everyone and will be very missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020