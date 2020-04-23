Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Sylvia Nitsch

Sylvia Nitsch Notice
NITSCH - Sylvia, age 95, passed away on April 20, 2020 at her assisted living residence in West Windsor, New Jersey. Sylvia was born in 1925 in New York City to Mary and Michael Jackewicz. She was one of five siblings. She married Albert Joseph Nitsch in 1948 and was married to him for 51 years. She was a longtime resident of Brentwood and Oakdale, Long Island, where she was a member of St. John Nepomucene Church. Sylvia initially worked as a telephone operator in New York City and later was active in many volunteer organizations on Long Island.She is survived by her sister Molly, her sons, Albert and Stephen Nitsch, daughter-in-law Christine Miles, grandchildren Casey, James, Stephen and Nicole, and great-grandchildren Viviana and Isabella. She is preceded by her husband, Albert, brothers, John and William (Danny), and sister Catherine. Due to recent events, services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes. Raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
